Tips oss
${loggedInUserFirstNameFirstChar}${loggedInUserLastNameFirstChar}
${ loginMenu.buttonText } ${ bliAbonnent.buttonText }
Energi

The energy transition’s big problem

Scale is the single biggest challenge for the transition from a fossil fuel-based economy to one that runs on renewable energy.

Publisert: Oppdatert:

The world consumes about 13.7mn tonnes of oil a day or about 5bn tonnes a year. Road, rail, shipping and aviation account for about 65 per cent of that demand.
The world consumes about 13.7mn tonnes of oil a day or about 5bn tonnes a year. Road, rail, shipping and aviation account for about 65 per cent of that demand. (Foto: Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

, og

DN Jobb

Ukens stilling