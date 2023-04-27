Energi The energy transition’s big problem Scale is the single biggest challenge for the transition from a fossil fuel-based economy to one that runs on renewable energy. 3 min Publisert: 27.04.23 — 20.57 Oppdatert: en dag siden The world consumes about 13.7mn tonnes of oil a day or about 5bn tonnes a year. Road, rail, shipping and aviation account for about 65 per cent of that demand. (Foto: Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group/Getty Images) Mer... Justin Jacobs (FT) , Myles McCormick (FT) og Amanda Chu (FT)