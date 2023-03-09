Energi The new energy world order Russian gas is not coming back and there is an opening for someone else to fill the void. 4 min Publisert: 09.03.23 — 14.30 Oppdatert: 9 timer siden As more liquefaction capacity comes online, the US is set to become the world’s biggest exporter this year. And volumes are set to soar – dwarfing other players by the time the decade is out. The Torrance Refining Co. in Torrance, California is pictured. (Foto: Bing Guan/Bloomberg) Mer... Justin Jacobs (FT) , Myles McCormick (FT) , Derek Brower (FT) og Amanda Chu (FT)