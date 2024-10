Kina nevnes i «alle» samtaler om energi

Solpaneler i Xuanhua, Zhangjiakou, i Kinas nordlige provins Hebei. Strong state support and huge private investment have made China's solar industry a global powerhouse but it faces new headwinds, from punitive tariffs abroad to a brutal price war at home. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) / To go with 'CLIMATE-COP29-UN-CHINA-SOLAR, FOCUS' by Oliver HOTHAM

Foto: Greg Baker/AFP/NTB