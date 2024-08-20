Dagens Næringsliv

10 Y.O. Tawny Quinta Ervamoria

89

Smaksnotat av Bendik Dannevig Kristiansen

8. desember 2016

Tett duft av tørkede frukter, treverk og ristede nøtter. Fyldig og balansert på smak med et fint samspill mellom lett tørket frukt, kryddertoner og en lang tørr utgang.

Ost Sjokolade Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2016 til 2020 Varenummer: 4356801
Produsent: Ramos Pinto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 450,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Douro Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: 105,4 g/l
Råstoff: Tinta Barroca 0%, Tinta Roriz 0% og Touriga Nacional 0% Syre: -
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 20,00%

