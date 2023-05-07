20.000 Leguas Amber Wine 2021
Fruktig og floral med preg av søt tropisk frukt, modne epler og voks. Tett og moden frukt på smak med en fin friskhet og en lang og fast utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|10652501
|Produsent:
|Dominio de Punctum
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Castilla La Mancha
|Pris:
|159,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Castilla
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|3,2 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 70%, Sauvignon Blanc 10%, Viognier 10% og Viura 10%
|Syre:
|6,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Real Vin AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%