20.000 Leguas Amber Wine 2021

83

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

22. juni 2022

Fruktig og floral med preg av søt tropisk frukt, modne epler og voks. Tett og moden frukt på smak med en fin friskhet og en lang og fast utgang.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 10652501
Produsent: Dominio de Punctum Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Castilla La Mancha Pris: 159,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Castilla Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: 3,2 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 70%, Sauvignon Blanc 10%, Viognier 10% og Viura 10% Syre: 6,2 g/l
Importør: Real Vin AS Alkohol: 13,00%

