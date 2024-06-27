Dagens Næringsliv

4 kilos Vinícola 12 Volts 2021

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. juni 2024

Dufter av urter, søte plommer og pepper. Saftig og fersk delikat frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lange balanserte tanniner.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2025 Varenummer: 12119101
Produsent: D.G. Viticultors S.L. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Balearene Pris: 299,80 kr
Underdistrikt: Mallorca Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Cabernet Sauvignon 10%, Merlot 10%, Syrah 20% og Callet 60% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: JP Wine AS Alkohol: 12,00%

