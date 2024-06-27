4 kilos Vinícola 12 Volts 2021
Dufter av urter, søte plommer og pepper. Saftig og fersk delikat frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lange balanserte tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|12119101
|Produsent:
|D.G. Viticultors S.L.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Balearene
|Pris:
|299,80 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Mallorca
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Cabernet Sauvignon 10%, Merlot 10%, Syrah 20% og Callet 60%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|JP Wine AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%