A. Madeira Branco Vinhas Velhas 2018

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. oktober 2020

Dufter reduktivt med hint av tre og gule epler. Bløt og flintpreget mineralsk frukt på smak med en lang og tørr finish.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2025 Varenummer: 11445701
Produsent: Antonio Jose Madeira Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Dão Pris: 339,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Arinto 10%, Bical 20%, Cerceal 10%, Fernão Pires 30% og Síria (Doña Blanca) 30% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%

