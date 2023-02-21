A. Madeira Branco Vinhas Velhas 2018
Dufter reduktivt med hint av tre og gule epler. Bløt og flintpreget mineralsk frukt på smak med en lang og tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|11445701
|Produsent:
|Antonio Jose Madeira
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Dão
|Pris:
|339,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Arinto 10%, Bical 20%, Cerceal 10%, Fernão Pires 30% og Síria (Doña Blanca) 30%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%