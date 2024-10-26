A Tribute to Grace Grenache 2017
Floral duft med hint av søte plommer. Saftig og sødmefull fersk frukt på smak med lette og bløte tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|10428801
|Produsent:
|A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Uten utvalg, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|349,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Santa Barbara County
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 100%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Tramontane AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%