Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

A Tribute to Grace Grenache 2017

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. august 2019

Floral duft med hint av søte plommer. Saftig og sødmefull fersk frukt på smak med lette og bløte tanniner.

Vilt Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2023 Varenummer: 10428801
Produsent: A tribute to Grace Wine Co. Tilgjengelighet: Uten utvalg, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: California Pris: 349,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Santa Barbara County Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Tramontane AS Alkohol: 14,00%