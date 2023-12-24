Dagens Næringsliv

A Tribute to Grace Rosé of Grenache 2022

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. mai 2023

Dufter av roser og fersken samt nektarin. Bløt og fersk frukt på smak med en frisk syre og tydelige tørrstoffer. Pen lengde.

Salat Kalv Fugl
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2024 Varenummer: 13321801
Produsent: A tribute to Grace Wine Co. Tilgjengelighet: Utenfor sortiment
Distrikt: California Pris: 329,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Santa Barbara County Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 6,1 g/l
Importør: Tramontane AS Alkohol: 12,40%

