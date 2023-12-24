A Tribute to Grace Rosé of Grenache 2022
Dufter av roser og fersken samt nektarin. Bløt og fersk frukt på smak med en frisk syre og tydelige tørrstoffer. Pen lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|13321801
|Produsent:
|A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Utenfor sortiment
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|329,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Santa Barbara County
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 100%
|Syre:
|6,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Tramontane AS
|Alkohol:
|12,40%