A Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara County Grenache 2019

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. april 2022

Dufter av roser, blomster og bringebær. Saftig og sødmefull kjøttfull frukt på smak med lange og lett tørre ferske tanniner.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 12363701
Produsent: A tribute to Grace Wine Co. Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: California Pris: 369,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Santa Barbara County Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: Tramontane AS Alkohol: 14,20%

