A Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara County Grenache 2019
Dufter av roser, blomster og bringebær. Saftig og sødmefull kjøttfull frukt på smak med lange og lett tørre ferske tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|12363701
|Produsent:
|A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|369,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Santa Barbara County
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 100%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Tramontane AS
|Alkohol:
|14,20%