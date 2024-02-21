A Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara County Grenache 2021
Dufter av roser og søte plommer. Fyldig og kjølig frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lange balanserte tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|12363701
|Produsent:
|A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|449,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Santa Barbara
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 100%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Tramontane AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%