A Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara County Grenache 2021

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. april 2023

Dufter av roser og søte plommer. Fyldig og kjølig frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lange balanserte tanniner.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2028 Varenummer: 12363701
Produsent: A tribute to Grace Wine Co. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: California Pris: 449,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Santa Barbara Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Tramontane AS Alkohol: 14,00%

