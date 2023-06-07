A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2022
Dufter av gule epler og voks. Bløt og rik frukt på smak med en balansert friskhet og en fyldig tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|13665506
|Produsent:
|A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|394,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|2250 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|5,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%