
A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2022

82

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

29. august 2022

Dufter av gule epler og voks. Bløt og rik frukt på smak med en balansert friskhet og en fyldig tørr finish.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2023 Varenummer: 13665506
Produsent: A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 394,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 2250 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 5,2 g/l
Importør: Autentico AS Alkohol: 13,00%

