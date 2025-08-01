Dagens Næringsliv

Aire de Protos 2023

85

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

18. juni 2024

Dufter av søte røde bær, fersken og skogsbæryoghurt. Saftig og lett sødmefull frukt på smak med bløt munnfølelse.

Apéritif Salat Fugl Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2024 Varenummer: 16979701
Produsent: Bod. Protos Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Castilla y León Pris: 200,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Cigales Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Albillo Real (Albillo) 10%, Grenache Blanc 30%, Sauvignon Blanc 3%, Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 50% og Verdejo 4% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Best Cellars AS Alkohol: 13,50%