Aire de Protos 2023
Dufter av søte røde bær, fersken og skogsbæryoghurt. Saftig og lett sødmefull frukt på smak med bløt munnfølelse.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|16979701
|Produsent:
|Bod. Protos
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Castilla y León
|Pris:
|200,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Cigales
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Albillo Real (Albillo) 10%, Grenache Blanc 30%, Sauvignon Blanc 3%, Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 50% og Verdejo 4%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Best Cellars AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%