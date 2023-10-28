Alessandro di Camporeale Grillo Vigna di Mandranova 2022
Dufter av solmoden frukt med tropiske aner. Fersk og sødmefull frukt på smak med leskende syrlig struktur og tørr utgang med god lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|15058501
|Produsent:
|A. di Camporeale Soc. Coop.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Sicilia
|Pris:
|259,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grillo 100%
|Syre:
|7,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Best Cellars AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%