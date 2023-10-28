Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Alessandro di Camporeale Grillo Vigna di Mandranova 2022

87

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

20. juni 2023

Dufter av solmoden frukt med tropiske aner. Fersk og sødmefull frukt på smak med leskende syrlig struktur og tørr utgang med god lengde.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2025 Varenummer: 15058501
Produsent: A. di Camporeale Soc. Coop. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Sicilia Pris: 259,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grillo 100% Syre: 7,2 g/l
Importør: Best Cellars AS Alkohol: 12,50%

Alessandro di Camporeale Grillo Vigna di Mandranova

87
Hvitvin
Alessandro di Camporeale Grillo Vigna di Mandranova 2021
A. di Camporeale Soc. Coop.
Italia
2021
750 ml
259,90 kr
Italia
Alessandro di Camporeale Grillo Vigna di Mandranova