Allandale Winemakers Reserve Semillon 2014
Dufter av tre og fluor med hint av smørmalt. Rik og trepreget fyldig frukt på smak med en korpulent og fyldig utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|10580501
|Produsent:
|Allandale Winery
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|New South Wales
|Pris:
|430,50 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Hunter Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Australia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sémillon 100%
|Syre:
|6,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Winepartners Nordic AS
|Alkohol:
|11,50%