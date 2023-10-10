Dagens Næringsliv

Allandale Winemakers Reserve Semillon 2014

78

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

21. februar 2019

Dufter av tre og fluor med hint av smørmalt. Rik og trepreget fyldig frukt på smak med en korpulent og fyldig utgang.

Ost Fisk Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2020 Varenummer: 10580501
Produsent: Allandale Winery Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: New South Wales Pris: 430,50 kr
Underdistrikt: Hunter Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: Australia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Sémillon 100% Syre: 6,7 g/l
Importør: Winepartners Nordic AS Alkohol: 11,50%

