Altano Branco 2020

84

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

17. august 2021

Dufter av blomster, gress og grønne epler. Fruktig og frisk smak med god syrlighet. Fin lengde.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2021 Varenummer: 11444301
Produsent: Symington Family Est. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 149,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Malvasia 30%, Moscatel Branco 30%, Rabigato 20% og Viosinho 20% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Stenberg & Blom AS Alkohol: 12,50%

