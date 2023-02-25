Altano Branco 2020
Dufter av blomster, gress og grønne epler. Fruktig og frisk smak med god syrlighet. Fin lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2021
|Varenummer:
|11444301
|Produsent:
|Symington Family Est.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|149,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Malvasia 30%, Moscatel Branco 30%, Rabigato 20% og Viosinho 20%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Stenberg & Blom AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%