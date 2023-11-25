Antonio Madeira Vinhas Velhas Branco 2021
Dufter av søte epler, sitrus, knust stein og lyse kryddertoner. Delikat og kjøttfull frukt med god friskhet og lett saltaktig, mineralsk og tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2029
|Varenummer:
|11445701
|Produsent:
|Antonio Jose Madeira
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Dão
|Pris:
|419,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Arinto 10%, Bical 20%, Cerceal 10%, Fernão Pires 30% og Síria (Doña Blanca) 30%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%