Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Antonio Madeira Vinhas Velhas Branco 2021

90

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

16. oktober 2023

Dufter av søte epler, sitrus, knust stein og lyse kryddertoner. Delikat og kjøttfull frukt med god friskhet og lett saltaktig, mineralsk og tørr utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2029 Varenummer: 11445701
Produsent: Antonio Jose Madeira Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Dão Pris: 419,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Arinto 10%, Bical 20%, Cerceal 10%, Fernão Pires 30% og Síria (Doña Blanca) 30% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

Antonio Madeira Vinhas Velhas Branco

88
Hvitvin
A. Madeira Branco Vinhas Velhas 2020
Antonio Jose Madeira
Portugal
2020
750 ml
399,90 kr
Portugal
A. Madeira Branco Vinhas Velhas
89
Hvitvin
A. Madeira Branco Vinhas Velhas 2018
Antonio Jose Madeira
Portugal
2018
750 ml
339,90 kr
Portugal
A. Madeira Branco Vinhas Velhas
90
Hvitvin
Madeira Vinhos Velhas Branco 2017
Antonio Jose Madeira
Portugal
2017
750 ml
329,90 kr
Portugal
Madeira Vinhos Velhas Branco