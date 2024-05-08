Arnaud Baillot Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes-de-Beaune 2022
Dufter av tre og gule epler med hint av flint. Lett mineralsk og steinete frukt på smak med noe tre i finish. Bra syre.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|16996001
|Produsent:
|Arnaud Baillot
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Beaune
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|7,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Winederful AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%