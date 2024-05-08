Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Arnaud Baillot Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes-de-Beaune 2022

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. april 2024

Dufter av tre og gule epler med hint av flint. Lett mineralsk og steinete frukt på smak med noe tre i finish. Bra syre.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2028 Varenummer: 16996001
Produsent: Arnaud Baillot Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 299,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Beaune Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 7,5 g/l
Importør: Winederful AS Alkohol: 12,00%