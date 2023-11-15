Dagens Næringsliv

Arrocal Selección 2015

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. august 2020

Krydret duft av tre og tobakk med hint av søte plommer. Lange og faste tanniner med en rik og krydret sødmefull frukt på smak. Trepreget finish.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2026 Varenummer: 12203401
Produsent: Bodegas Arrocal Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Castilla y León Pris: 259,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Ribera del Duero Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100% Syre: 4,9 g/l
Importør: Vinetum AS Alkohol: 14,00%