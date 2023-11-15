Arrocal Selección 2015
Krydret duft av tre og tobakk med hint av søte plommer. Lange og faste tanniner med en rik og krydret sødmefull frukt på smak. Trepreget finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|12203401
|Produsent:
|Bodegas Arrocal
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Castilla y León
|Pris:
|259,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Ribera del Duero
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100%
|Syre:
|4,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinetum AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%