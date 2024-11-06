Artuke El Escolladero 2022
Krydret duft med hint av plommer og mørke plommer. Tett og mørk saftig frukt på smak med lange lett bitre tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2027 til 2038
|Varenummer:
|18786301
|Produsent:
|Bod. Y Viñedos Artuke
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Rioja
|Pris:
|779,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Graciano (Bovale) 15% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 85%
|Syre:
|5,7 g/l
|Importør:
|LaMarc Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%