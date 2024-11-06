Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Artuke El Escolladero 2022

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. oktober 2024

Krydret duft med hint av plommer og mørke plommer. Tett og mørk saftig frukt på smak med lange lett bitre tanniner.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2027 til 2038 Varenummer: 18786301
Produsent: Bod. Y Viñedos Artuke Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Rioja Pris: 779,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Graciano (Bovale) 15% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 85% Syre: 5,7 g/l
Importør: LaMarc Wines AS Alkohol: 14,00%