Badia a Coltibuono Vin Santo del Chianti Classico 2014

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

19. oktober 2023

Dufter av brente nøtter, honning og tørket frukt samt tre. Søt, rik og tett moden frukt på smak med en balansert syre og en noe volatil lang tørr utgang.

Ost Dessert Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2029 Varenummer: 4376602
Produsent: Ten. di Coltibuono Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 489,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Vin Santo del Chianti Classico Volum: 375 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 185 g/l
Råstoff: Malvasia 50% og Trebbiano 50% Syre: 7,4 g/l
Importør: Vinum AS Alkohol: 15,50%

