Badia a Coltibuono Vin Santo del Chianti Classico 2014
Dufter av brente nøtter, honning og tørket frukt samt tre. Søt, rik og tett moden frukt på smak med en balansert syre og en noe volatil lang tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2029
|Varenummer:
|4376602
|Produsent:
|Ten. di Coltibuono
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|489,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Vin Santo del Chianti Classico
|Volum:
|375 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|185 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Malvasia 50% og Trebbiano 50%
|Syre:
|7,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinum AS
|Alkohol:
|15,50%