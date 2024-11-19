Beaulieu Vineyards George de Latour PR 2021
120 flasker slippes. Dufter av mørke bær og plommer samt noe tre. Bløt og fersk sursøt frukt på smak med en markant syre og lange tette tanniner. Lett bitter finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2036 til 2046
|Varenummer:
|18778301
|Produsent:
|Beaulieu Vineyard
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Spesialutvalg
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|1799,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Napa Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|-
|Syre:
|-
|Importør:
|Treasury Wine Estates Norway AS
|Alkohol:
|14,70%