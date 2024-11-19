Dagens Næringsliv

Beaulieu Vineyards George de Latour PR 2021

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. november 2024

120 flasker slippes. Dufter av mørke bær og plommer samt noe tre. Bløt og fersk sursøt frukt på smak med en markant syre og lange tette tanniner. Lett bitter finish.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2036 til 2046 Varenummer: 18778301
Produsent: Beaulieu Vineyard Tilgjengelighet: Spesialutvalg
Distrikt: California Pris: 1799,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Napa Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: - Syre: -
Importør: Treasury Wine Estates Norway AS Alkohol: 14,70%