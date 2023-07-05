Dagens Næringsliv

Benanti Contrada Rinazzo Etna Bianco 2021

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

19. juni 2023

Floral duft med hint av flint og sitrus. Bløt og mineralsk frukt på smak med tydelige tørrstoffer. Steinete utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2025 Varenummer: 15741801
Produsent: Az. Vin. Benanti Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Sicilia Pris: 564,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Etna Superiore Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Carricante 100% Syre: 6,9 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 12,50%