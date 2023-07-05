Benanti Contrada Rinazzo Etna Bianco 2021
Floral duft med hint av flint og sitrus. Bløt og mineralsk frukt på smak med tydelige tørrstoffer. Steinete utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|15741801
|Produsent:
|Az. Vin. Benanti
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Sicilia
|Pris:
|564,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Etna Superiore
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Carricante 100%
|Syre:
|6,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%