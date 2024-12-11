Dagens Næringsliv

Benanti Etna Rosso 2015

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

27. april 2018

Dufter av voks, tre og søte bær. Saftig og lett sødmefull delikat frukt med lange og lett faste strukturerte tanniner.

Svin And Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2020 Varenummer: 10064801
Produsent: Az. Vin. Benanti Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Sicilia Pris: 229,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Etna Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 0,50 g/l
Råstoff: Nerello Mascalese 80% og Nerello Cappuccio 20% Syre: 5,40 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,00%

