Besson Vineyard Grenache 2015

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. april 2018

Noe lukket på duft med hint av røde bær og blomster. Saftig og delikat lett kjøttfull frukt med en frisk syre og en lang fast finish.

Svin Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2022 Varenummer: 8363901
Produsent: A tribute to Grace Wine Co. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: California Pris: 449,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Santa Clara County Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: 0,80 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 5,60 g/l
Importør: Tramontane AS Alkohol: 13,70%

