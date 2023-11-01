Besson Vineyard Grenache 2015
Noe lukket på duft med hint av røde bær og blomster. Saftig og delikat lett kjøttfull frukt med en frisk syre og en lang fast finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|8363901
|Produsent:
|A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|449,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Santa Clara County
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|0,80 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 100%
|Syre:
|5,60 g/l
|Importør:
|Tramontane AS
|Alkohol:
|13,70%