Bicking & Bicking Vom Schiefer Riesling 2021
Dufter av voks og epler med hint av blomster og flint. Konsentrert og flott tett frukt med en steinete lang utgang og en fast finish. Lang og tørr utgang. Mye vin til prisen.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|18876901
|Produsent:
|Bicking & Bicking
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Nahe
|Pris:
|289,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Tyskland
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Riesling 100%
|Syre:
|7,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Noble Grapes AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%