Bicking & Bicking Vom Schiefer Riesling 2021

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

6. januar 2025

Dufter av voks og epler med hint av blomster og flint. Konsentrert og flott tett frukt med en steinete lang utgang og en fast finish. Lang og tørr utgang. Mye vin til prisen.

Skalldyr Sushi Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2030 Varenummer: 18876901
Produsent: Bicking & Bicking Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Nahe Pris: 289,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Tyskland Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Riesling 100% Syre: 7,2 g/l
Importør: Noble Grapes AS Alkohol: 12,50%