Birichino Boer Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022
Floral duft med hint av bringebær og roser. Bløt og delikat raffinert sødmefull frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lette tanniner.Kjøttfull utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|11678501
|Produsent:
|Birichino
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|499,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Central Coast
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|6,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Social Wines As
|Alkohol:
|13,50%