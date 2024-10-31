Dagens Næringsliv

Birichino Boer Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

21. oktober 2024

Floral duft med hint av bringebær og roser. Bløt og delikat raffinert sødmefull frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lette tanniner.Kjøttfull utgang.

Svin And Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2028 Varenummer: 11678501
Produsent: Birichino Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: California Pris: 499,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Central Coast Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 6,1 g/l
Importør: Social Wines As Alkohol: 13,50%

