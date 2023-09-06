Blue Mountain Gamay Noir 2017
Reduktiv på duft med hint av urter. Fersk og delikat frukt på smak med en lang og fast tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|7396101
|Produsent:
|Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cel
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|British Columbia
|Pris:
|269,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Okanagan Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Canada
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Gamay 100%
|Syre:
|6,30 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%