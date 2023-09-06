Dagens Næringsliv

Blue Mountain Gamay Noir 2017

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

22. august 2019

Reduktiv på duft med hint av urter. Fersk og delikat frukt på smak med en lang og fast tørr finish.

And Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2022 Varenummer: 7396101
Produsent: Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cel Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: British Columbia Pris: 269,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Okanagan Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: Canada Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Gamay 100% Syre: 6,30 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 13,00%

