Bodegas Entremontes Tempranillo Ecologica  BIB 2023

84

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

26. august 2024

Dufter av røde plommer, morell og søte epler. Bløt og lett sødmefull på smak med fersk frukt og lette tanniner ut i en sursøt ettersmak.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2025 Varenummer: 12121006
Produsent: Bodegas Entremontes Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Castilla La Mancha Pris: 459,90 kr
Underdistrikt: La Mancha Volum: 3000 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100% Syre: 4,9 g/l
Importør: Vin John AS Alkohol: 13,00%

