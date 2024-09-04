Bodegas Entremontes Tempranillo Ecologica BIB 2023
Dufter av røde plommer, morell og søte epler. Bløt og lett sødmefull på smak med fersk frukt og lette tanniner ut i en sursøt ettersmak.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|12121006
|Produsent:
|Bodegas Entremontes
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Castilla La Mancha
|Pris:
|459,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|La Mancha
|Volum:
|3000 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100%
|Syre:
|4,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Vin John AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%