Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Bodegas y Viñedos Ponce Clos Lojen Bobal 2023

83

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

23. august 2024

Krydret og urtepreget på duft med preg av kirsebær og anis. Bløt og søtlig mørk frukt på smak med en tørr og noe bitter avslutning.

Svin Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2026 Varenummer: 14572901
Produsent: Bodegas Y Viñedos Ponce Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Castilla La Mancha Pris: 229,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Manchuela Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Bobal 100% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: LaMarc Wines AS Alkohol: 13,00%

Bodegas y Viñedos Ponce Clos Lojen Bobal

83
Rødvin
Bodegas y Viñedos Ponce Clos Lojen Bobal 2021
Bodegas Y Viñedos Ponce
Spania
2021
750 ml
189,90 kr
Spania
Bodegas y Viñedos Ponce Clos Lojen Bobal