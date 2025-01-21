Bodegas y Viñedos Ponce Clos Lojen Bobal 2023
Krydret og urtepreget på duft med preg av kirsebær og anis. Bløt og søtlig mørk frukt på smak med en tørr og noe bitter avslutning.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|14572901
|Produsent:
|Bodegas Y Viñedos Ponce
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Castilla La Mancha
|Pris:
|229,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Manchuela
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Bobal 100%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|LaMarc Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%