Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2016
Dufter av tørket frukt, nøtter, lakris og tre. Fruktig og trepreget med en god friskhet og faste tanniner i avslutningen.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|14581201
|Produsent:
|Caparzo e Borgo Scopeto
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|489,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chianti Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sangiovese 100%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Norvin AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%