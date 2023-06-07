Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2016

87

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

18. august 2022

Dufter av tørket frukt, nøtter, lakris og tre. Fruktig og trepreget med en god friskhet og faste tanniner i avslutningen.

Vilt Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 14581201
Produsent: Caparzo e Borgo Scopeto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 489,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Chianti Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Sangiovese 100% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: Norvin AS Alkohol: 13,50%