
Borgo Scopeto Vin Santo del Chianti Classico 2013

85

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

18. august 2022

Dufter av moden tropisk frukt, tørket frukt og nøtter. Fruktig og rik, trepreget smak med en fyldig og sødmefull utgang.

Ost Dessert Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2026 Varenummer: 14670802
Produsent: Caparzo e Borgo Scopeto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 275,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Vin Santo del Chianti Classico Volum: 375 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 91 g/l
Råstoff: Malvasia 40% og Trebbiano 60% Syre: 6,6 g/l
Importør: Norvin AS Alkohol: 16,00%