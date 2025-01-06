Borgo Scopeto Vin Santo del Chianti Classico 2016
Dufter av voks, tropisk frukt, tørket frukt og nøtter. Fruktig og rik, trepreget smak med en fyldig og sødmefull utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|14670802
|Produsent:
|Caparzo e Borgo Scopeto
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Vin Santo del Chianti Classico
|Volum:
|375 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|91 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Malvasia 40% og Trebbiano 60%
|Syre:
|6,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Norvin AS
|Alkohol:
|16,00%