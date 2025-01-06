Dagens Næringsliv

Borgo Scopeto Vin Santo del Chianti Classico 2016

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. april 2024

Dufter av voks, tropisk frukt, tørket frukt og nøtter. Fruktig og rik, trepreget smak med en fyldig og sødmefull utgang.

Ost Dessert
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2026 Varenummer: 14670802
Produsent: Caparzo e Borgo Scopeto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 299,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Vin Santo del Chianti Classico Volum: 375 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 91 g/l
Råstoff: Malvasia 40% og Trebbiano 60% Syre: 6,6 g/l
Importør: Norvin AS Alkohol: 16,00%

