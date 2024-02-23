Dagens Næringsliv

Borsao Clasico 2020

81

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

25. april 2022

Dufter av søte røde og mørke bær. Bløt og saftig sødmefull frukt på smak med en saftig utgang. Lette tanniner.

Okse
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2022 Varenummer: 10269201
Produsent: Bod. Borsao Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Aragon Pris: 119,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Campo de Borja Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Cabernet Sauvignon 5%, Garnacha 85% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 10% Syre: 5 g/l
Importør: World Wines as Alkohol: 13,50%

