Broc Frei Solano Green Valley Chenin Blanc 2017
Floral duft med hint av roser. Bløt og saftig frukt med en tydelig mineralsk og steinete undertone. Lett tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2021
|Varenummer:
|10799701
|Produsent:
|Broc Cellars
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|298,80 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Solano County Green Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%