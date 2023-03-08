Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Broc Frei Solano Green Valley Chenin Blanc 2017

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. februar 2019

Floral duft med hint av roser. Bløt og saftig frukt med en tydelig mineralsk og steinete undertone. Lett tørr finish.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2021 Varenummer: 10799701
Produsent: Broc Cellars Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: California Pris: 298,80 kr
Underdistrikt: Solano County Green Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 12,00%