Brocard Chablis 1er Cru Montée Tonnerre 2020

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. juni 2022

Dufter av flint, grønne epler og salt sjø. Fyldig og fersk frukt på smak med en frisk syre og tydelige tørrstoffer. Lett bitter finish.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2031 Varenummer: 14544001
Produsent: Dom. Brocard Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 540,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Chablis Premier Cru Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 6,9 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,00%