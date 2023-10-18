Brocard Chablis 1er Cru Montée Tonnerre 2020
Dufter av flint, grønne epler og salt sjø. Fyldig og fersk frukt på smak med en frisk syre og tydelige tørrstoffer. Lett bitter finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2031
|Varenummer:
|14544001
|Produsent:
|Dom. Brocard
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|540,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chablis Premier Cru
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|6,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%