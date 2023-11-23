Brunello di Montalcino 2003
Kompleks duft av tre, nøtter, kirsebær og jord. Balansert på smak med flott frukt og tydelige integrerte tanniner. Frisk syre og bra lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2009 til 2015
|Varenummer:
|5799101
|Produsent:
|Sesti
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Brunello di Montalcino
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|2,20 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Brunello 100%
|Syre:
|4,30 g/l
|Importør:
|Robert Prizelius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%