Brunello di Montalcino 2003

89

Smaksnotat av MB

3. februar 2009

Kompleks duft av tre, nøtter, kirsebær og jord. Balansert på smak med flott frukt og tydelige integrerte tanniner. Frisk syre og bra lengde.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2009 til 2015 Varenummer: 5799101
Produsent: Sesti Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 299,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Brunello di Montalcino Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 2,20 g/l
Råstoff: Brunello 100% Syre: 4,30 g/l
Importør: Robert Prizelius AS Alkohol: 13,50%

Brunello di Montalcino

88
Rødvin
Sesti Brunello di Montalcino 2009
Sesti
Italia
2009
750 ml
479,90 kr
Italia
Sesti Brunello di Montalcino