Bruno Giacosa Barolo Falletto Vigna le Rocche Riserva 2017
Floral duft med trøffel, røde bær, nyper og mandler. Bløt og fast på smak med flott frukt og nydelig balanse. Lange tanniner og flott lang ettersmak. Konsentrert og strukturert .
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2032 til 2043
|Varenummer:
|12091901
|Produsent:
|Bruno Giacosa
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|5980,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|-
|Råstoff:
|-
|Syre:
|-
|Importør:
|Gaia Wine & Spirits AS
|Alkohol:
|-