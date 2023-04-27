Dagens Næringsliv

Bruno Giacosa Barolo Falletto Vigna le Rocche Riserva 2017

95

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. april 2023

Floral duft med trøffel, røde bær, nyper og mandler. Bløt og fast på smak med flott frukt og nydelig balanse. Lange tanniner og flott lang ettersmak. Konsentrert og strukturert .

Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2032 til 2043 Varenummer: 12091901
Produsent: Bruno Giacosa Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 5980,00 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: -
Råstoff: - Syre: -
Importør: Gaia Wine & Spirits AS Alkohol: -

