Bruwer Vintners Dry Red Blend 2021

85

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

12. desember 2024

Rik og noe syltet bærfrukt på duft med innslag av tørket frukt og nøtter. Søtlig og bløt frukt på smak med en noe trå avslutning.

Svin Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2026 Varenummer: 18915901
Produsent: B Vintners Vine Exploration Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 249,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Stellenbosch Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 37%, Pinotage 27% og Syrah 36% Syre: 5,2 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 13,00%