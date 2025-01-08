Bruwer Vintners Dry Red Blend 2021
Rik og noe syltet bærfrukt på duft med innslag av tørket frukt og nøtter. Søtlig og bløt frukt på smak med en noe trå avslutning.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|18915901
|Produsent:
|B Vintners Vine Exploration
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|249,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Stellenbosch
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 37%, Pinotage 27% og Syrah 36%
|Syre:
|5,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%