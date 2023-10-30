Dagens Næringsliv

Burlotto Barbera d'Alba Aves 2019

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

3. november 2020

Floral duft av kirsebær og mandel. Saftig og fersk frukt på smak med en frisk syre med en lang og tørr fersk finish.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2024 Varenummer: 11906101
Produsent: Burlotto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 345,50 kr
Underdistrikt: Barbera d'Alba Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Barbera 100% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Gaia Wine & Spirits AS Alkohol: 15,00%

Burlotto Barbera d'Alba Aves