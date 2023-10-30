Burlotto Barbera d'Alba Aves 2019
Floral duft av kirsebær og mandel. Saftig og fersk frukt på smak med en frisk syre med en lang og tørr fersk finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|11906101
|Produsent:
|Burlotto
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|345,50 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Barbera d'Alba
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Barbera 100%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Gaia Wine & Spirits AS
|Alkohol:
|15,00%