Burlotto Dolcetto d'Alba 2019

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

22. april 2020

Dufter av jordbær med hint av blomster. Saftig og delikat kjøttfull frukt på smak med lette og ferske tanniner.

Svin Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2022 Varenummer: 5239201
Produsent: Burlotto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 295,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Dolcetto d'Alba Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Dolcetto 100% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: Gaia Wine & Spirits AS Alkohol: 12,50%

