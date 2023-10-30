Burlotto Dolcetto d'Alba 2019
Dufter av jordbær med hint av blomster. Saftig og delikat kjøttfull frukt på smak med lette og ferske tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|5239201
|Produsent:
|Burlotto
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|295,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Dolcetto d'Alba
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Dolcetto 100%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Gaia Wine & Spirits AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%