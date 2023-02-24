Dagens Næringsliv

Burn Cottage Vineyard Pinot Noir 2015

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

3. januar 2019

Floral duft med innslag av bringebær og granatepler. Delikat og sødmefull fersk frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lette raffinerte tanniner.

Svin And Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2024 Varenummer: 10629501
Produsent: Burn Cottage Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Central Otago Pris: 459,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: New Zealand Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,00 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 13,50%

