Burn Cottage Vineyard Pinot Noir 2015
Floral duft med innslag av bringebær og granatepler. Delikat og sødmefull fersk frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lette raffinerte tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|10629501
|Produsent:
|Burn Cottage
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Central Otago
|Pris:
|459,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|New Zealand
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,00 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%