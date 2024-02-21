Dagens Næringsliv

Ca' La Bionda Ravazzòl Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva 2013

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. august 2023

Krydret duft med hint av lær og søt tørket frukt. Modne og elegant moden frukt på smak med lange modne tanniner. Virkelig en sjelden flott amarone.

Svin And
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2026 Varenummer: 15931901
Produsent: Ca' La Bionda, Az.Agr. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 960,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 4 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Corvinone 20%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 5% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 16,00%