Ca' La Bionda Ravazzòl Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva 2013
Krydret duft med hint av lær og søt tørket frukt. Modne og elegant moden frukt på smak med lange modne tanniner. Virkelig en sjelden flott amarone.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|15931901
|Produsent:
|Ca' La Bionda, Az.Agr.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|960,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|4 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 70%, Corvinone 20%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 5%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|16,00%