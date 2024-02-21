Ca' La Bionda Ravazzòl Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2018
Lett volatil duft med hint av voks og tørket frukt. Rik og fyldig begynnende moden frukt på smak med lett bitre og avslipte tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|15932001
|Produsent:
|Ca' La Bionda, Az.Agr.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|685,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|6 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 70%, Corvinone 20%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 5%
|Syre:
|4 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|16,50%