Ca' La Bionda Ravazzòl Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2018

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. august 2023

Lett volatil duft med hint av voks og tørket frukt. Rik og fyldig begynnende moden frukt på smak med lett bitre og avslipte tanniner.

Svin And Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2027 Varenummer: 15932001
Produsent: Ca' La Bionda, Az.Agr. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 685,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 6 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Corvinone 20%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 5% Syre: 4 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 16,50%