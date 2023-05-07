Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Castello di Gabbiano Bellezza Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2016

76

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. januar 2023

Dufter av basseng, vanilje og søte plommer. Rik og sødmefull noe emmen frukt på smak med en tørr finish. Bitter finish.

Okse Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2024 Varenummer: 3977901
Produsent: Cavaliere d'Oro - Gabbiano Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 339,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Chianti Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Sangiovese 100% Syre: 4,9 g/l
Importør: Treasury Wine Estates Norway AS Alkohol: 14,00%

Castello di Gabbiano Bellezza Chianti Classico Gran Selezione

80
Rødvin
Castello di Gabbiano Bellezza Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2015
Cavaliere d'Oro - Gabbiano
Italia
2015
750 ml
319,90 kr
Italia
Castello di Gabbiano Bellezza Chianti Classico Gran Selezione
81
Rødvin
Castello di Gabbiano Bellezza Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2013
Cast. di Gabbiano
Italia
2013
750 ml
269,90 kr
Italia
Castello di Gabbiano Bellezza Chianti Classico Gran Selezione
80
Rødvin
Castello di Gabbiano Bellezza Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2012
Cast. di Gabbiano
Italia
2012
750 ml
229,90 kr
Italia
Castello di Gabbiano Bellezza Chianti Classico Gran Selezione