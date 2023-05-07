Castello di Gabbiano Bellezza Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2016
Dufter av basseng, vanilje og søte plommer. Rik og sødmefull noe emmen frukt på smak med en tørr finish. Bitter finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|3977901
|Produsent:
|Cavaliere d'Oro - Gabbiano
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|339,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chianti Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sangiovese 100%
|Syre:
|4,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Treasury Wine Estates Norway AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%