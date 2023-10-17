Cavallotto Barolo San Giuseppe Bricco Boschis Riserva 2015
Dufter av kirsebær med hint av nøtter. Bløt og sødmefull frukt på smak med en kjøttfull og lang raffinert lang utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2035
|Varenummer:
|13633501
|Produsent:
|Cavallotto
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|1140,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Barolo
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Nebbiolo 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|14,50%