Cavallotto Barolo San Giuseppe Bricco Boschis Riserva 2015

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. oktober 2021

Dufter av kirsebær med hint av nøtter. Bløt og sødmefull frukt på smak med en kjøttfull og lang raffinert lang utgang.

Okse Lam Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2035 Varenummer: 13633501
Produsent: Cavallotto Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 1140,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Barolo Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Nebbiolo 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 14,50%