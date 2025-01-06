Chablis Boissonneuse Bio-Dynamisk 2022
Flintaktig og steinete duft med hint av kalk og sjø. Fersk, mineralsk og steinete frukt på smak med en frisk balansert frisk syre og en lang tørr salt utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2029
|Varenummer:
|4841001
|Produsent:
|Dom. Brocard
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|389,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chablis
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|5,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%