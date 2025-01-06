Dagens Næringsliv

Chablis Boissonneuse Bio-Dynamisk 2022

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. august 2024

Flintaktig og steinete duft med hint av kalk og sjø. Fersk, mineralsk og steinete frukt på smak med en frisk balansert frisk syre og en lang tørr salt utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2029 Varenummer: 4841001
Produsent: Dom. Brocard Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 389,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Chablis Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 5,4 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,00%

