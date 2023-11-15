Clendenen Family “Bricco Buon Natale” Nebbiolo 2011
Floral duft med hint av nøtter og lær. Moden frukt på smak med en fin syre og strukturerte lange tanniner. Krydret utgang med en typeriktig flott lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2017 til 2021
|Varenummer:
|7996301
|Produsent:
|Au Bon Climat
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|385,50 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Santa Maria Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|1,00 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Nebbiolo 100%
|Syre:
|6,20 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%