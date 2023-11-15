Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Clendenen Family “Bricco Buon Natale” Nebbiolo 2011

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

22. oktober 2017

Floral duft med hint av nøtter og lær. Moden frukt på smak med en fin syre og strukturerte lange tanniner. Krydret utgang med en typeriktig flott lengde.

Lam Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2017 til 2021 Varenummer: 7996301
Produsent: Au Bon Climat Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: California Pris: 385,50 kr
Underdistrikt: Santa Maria Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: 1,00 g/l
Råstoff: Nebbiolo 100% Syre: 6,20 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 13,50%

Clendenen Family “Bricco Buon Natale” Nebbiolo

89
Rødvin
Clendenen “Bricco Buon Natale” Nebbiolo 2017
Au Bon Climat Clenenden Family Vine
USA
2017
750 ml
439,00 kr
USA
Clendenen “Bricco Buon Natale” Nebbiolo