Clos des Rocs Pouilly-Loché En Chantone 2020
Dufter av voks og ull med hint av flint. Mineralsk og steinete bløt frukt på smak med en tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|15160901
|Produsent:
|Clos des Rocs - O. Giroux
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|429,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Pouilly-Loché
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|4,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%