
Clos des Rocs Pouilly-Loché En Chantone 2020

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. desember 2022

Dufter av voks og ull med hint av flint. Mineralsk og steinete bløt frukt på smak med en tørr finish.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2028 Varenummer: 15160901
Produsent: Clos des Rocs - O. Giroux Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 429,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Pouilly-Loché Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 4,5 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,50%