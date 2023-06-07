Dagens Næringsliv

Cobb Doc's Ranch Vineyard Pommard & 114 Selection 2018

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

5. januar 2023

Floral duft med hint av tre og søte bringebær. Balansert syre og en rik lang og fyldig utgang med en frisk syre og en tørr utgang. Raffinert sursøt frukt på smak.

Svin And Kalv
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2028 Varenummer: 13859301
Produsent: Cobb Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: California Pris: 1229,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Sonoma Coast Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Red & White AS Alkohol: 14,00%

