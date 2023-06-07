Cobb Doc's Ranch Vineyard Pommard & 114 Selection 2018
Floral duft med hint av tre og søte bringebær. Balansert syre og en rik lang og fyldig utgang med en frisk syre og en tørr utgang. Raffinert sursøt frukt på smak.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|13859301
|Produsent:
|Cobb Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|1229,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Sonoma Coast
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Red & White AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%